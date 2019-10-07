Contrasting of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 210,559,006.21% -66.6% -59.8% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 242.47% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 7.3%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.