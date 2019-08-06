Contrasting of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 98.75 N/A -2.21 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.69 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.99% and an $14 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.