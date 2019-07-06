Contrasting of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 81.15 N/A -2.21 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.65 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a 112.77% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14. On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 23.72% and its consensus price target is $105.4. Based on the results shown earlier, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.