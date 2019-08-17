Contrasting of Adynxx Inc. (ADYX) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, Adynxx Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.10 0.00 Grifols S.A. 20 0.00 N/A 0.60 37.96

Table 1 highlights Adynxx Inc. and Grifols S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adynxx Inc. and Grifols S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx Inc. 0.00% -47.1% -36.2% Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adynxx Inc. and Grifols S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Grifols S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Grifols S.A. has an average target price of $19.5, with potential downside of -11.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.8% of Adynxx Inc. shares and 60.84% of Grifols S.A. shares. Adynxx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adynxx Inc. 0.52% -1.69% -67.08% -68.26% -63.61% -57.57% Grifols S.A. 1.07% 8.95% 20.17% 20.81% 4.84% 23.97%

For the past year Adynxx Inc. had bearish trend while Grifols S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Grifols S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Adynxx Inc.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.