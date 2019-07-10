Contrasting of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

This is a contrast between Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 6 680.30 N/A -1.12 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 55.91 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 3.19 beta, while its volatility is 219.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 2.14 which is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $74.43, while its potential upside is 29.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.22%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.