Contrasting of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 441.15 N/A -1.12 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.63 N/A -2.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s current beta is 2.43 and it happens to be 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.45% and an $8 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 1,040.35% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.