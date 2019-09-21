Contrasting of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 123 17.80 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.43 beta. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 24.22%. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $199, while its potential upside is 141.18%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 95.9%. Insiders owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.