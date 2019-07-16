Contrasting of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

This is a contrast between Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 721.42 N/A -1.12 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 3.19 beta, while its volatility is 219.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, which is potential 567.70% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.22%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.