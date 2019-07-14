Contrasting of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 683.95 N/A -1.12 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 3.19 beta, while its volatility is 219.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.44 beta is the reason why it is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -3.99% and its consensus target price is $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 19.9%. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.