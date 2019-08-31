Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Advaxis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Advaxis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.58% for Advaxis Inc. with consensus price target of $0.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 0% respectively. Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats Advaxis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.