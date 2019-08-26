Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Advaxis Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis Inc.’s 3.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 214.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Advaxis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Advaxis Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.44% for Advaxis Inc. with average target price of $0.4. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s average target price is $1, while its potential downside is -13.04%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Advaxis Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 31.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.