Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -7.31 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Advaxis Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility and Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Advaxis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Advaxis Inc. has a -6.98% downside potential and an average price target of $0.4. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average price target and a 2,627.27% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 11.8% respectively. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.