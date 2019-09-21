Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3366.83 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Advaxis Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 67.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 7.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.