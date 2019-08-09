Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

We are contrasting Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.14 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Advaxis Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Advaxis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Advaxis Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, with potential downside of -15.36%. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 733.33% and its consensus price target is $11. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 14%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.