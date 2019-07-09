Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -9.75 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.57 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc.’s 3.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 265.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cyanotech Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Advaxis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Advaxis Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -75.31% for Advaxis Inc. with consensus target price of $0.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.8% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has stronger performance than Cyanotech Corporation

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.