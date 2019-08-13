Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

This is a contrast between Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Advaxis Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Advaxis Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Advaxis Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Advaxis Inc. has a -3.64% downside potential and a consensus target price of $0.4. Competitively the consensus target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 202.01% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.