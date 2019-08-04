Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Advaxis Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Atreca Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential is -17.42% at a $0.4 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Comparatively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.