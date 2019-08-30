Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

We are comparing Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.29 N/A -7.31 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.00 N/A -6.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Advaxis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Advaxis Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Advaxis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.68% and an $0.4 average price target. Competitively the average price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 33.80% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Advaxis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 0% respectively. Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.