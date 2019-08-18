Contrasting of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.00 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Advaxis Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. Its rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Advaxis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential is -1.16% at a $0.4 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 25.5% respectively. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was more bearish than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.