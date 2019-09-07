Contrasting of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Both Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.68 N/A -1.23 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.50 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aduro BioTech Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aduro BioTech Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.43. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 32.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has stronger performance than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.