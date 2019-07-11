Contrasting of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

This is a contrast between Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.43 N/A -1.23 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 157 107.06 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.08. Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

$7 is Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 379.45%. On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 11.97% and its consensus target price is $212.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.1% and 98.75%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.