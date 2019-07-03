Contrasting of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 10.14 N/A -1.23 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.67 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aduro BioTech Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 2.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 108.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aduro BioTech Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 345.86% at a $7 average target price. On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -7.65% and its average target price is $88. Based on the results shown earlier, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.