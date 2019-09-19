Contrasting of ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

As Communication Equipment businesses, ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.94 N/A 0.02 462.92 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.92 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ADTRAN Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.19 beta means ADTRAN Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Technical Communications Corporation’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADTRAN Inc. are 2.7 and 2. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation has 1.8 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADTRAN Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Technical Communications Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of ADTRAN Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of Technical Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are ADTRAN Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year ADTRAN Inc. has 3.45% stronger performance while Technical Communications Corporation has -3.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors ADTRAN Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.