Contrasting of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

As Education & Training Services businesses, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education Inc. 47 2.08 N/A 2.18 20.02 RISE Education Cayman Ltd 9 0.00 N/A 0.36 27.06

Demonstrates Adtalem Global Education Inc. and RISE Education Cayman Ltd earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has lower revenue and earnings than Adtalem Global Education Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Adtalem Global Education Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman Ltd, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adtalem Global Education Inc. and RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8% RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 34.9% 6.5%

Liquidity

Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RISE Education Cayman Ltd are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Adtalem Global Education Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares and 82.5% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.66% are RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adtalem Global Education Inc. -1.42% -10.79% -9.35% -24.6% -3.25% -7.59% RISE Education Cayman Ltd -0.1% -3.36% 4.38% -11.26% -43.23% 22.74%

For the past year Adtalem Global Education Inc. has -7.59% weaker performance while RISE Education Cayman Ltd has 22.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Adtalem Global Education Inc. beats RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.