Contrasting of ADOMANI Inc. (ADOM) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI Inc. N/A 3.45 N/A -0.12 0.00 Monro Inc. 80 2.34 N/A 2.43 33.02

Demonstrates ADOMANI Inc. and Monro Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73% Monro Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 6.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of ADOMANI Inc. shares and 99.4% of Monro Inc. shares. About 24.38% of ADOMANI Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Monro Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADOMANI Inc. -10.99% 9.94% 15.84% -33.78% -41.14% 36.33% Monro Inc. -0.63% -6.59% 3.15% 7.64% 45.25% 16.63%

For the past year ADOMANI Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monro Inc.

Summary

Monro Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADOMANI Inc.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.