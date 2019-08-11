Contrasting of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

This is a contrast between Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 276 14.17 N/A 5.42 55.15 Pluralsight Inc. 31 8.49 N/A -3.95 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. Its rival Pluralsight Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Pluralsight Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Adobe Inc.’s average price target is $308.06, while its potential upside is 4.49%. Pluralsight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.25 average price target and a 87.91% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pluralsight Inc. seems more appealing than Adobe Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.