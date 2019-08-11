Contrasting of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 276 14.17 N/A 5.42 55.15 Carbon Black Inc. 16 6.97 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adobe Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adobe Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. Its rival Carbon Black Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Carbon Black Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Adobe Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of Adobe Inc. is $308.06, with potential upside of 4.49%. Competitively Carbon Black Inc. has an average target price of $19.33, with potential downside of -11.25%. The results provided earlier shows that Adobe Inc. appears more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Adobe Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Carbon Black Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.