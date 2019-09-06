Contrasting of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 280 13.83 N/A 5.42 55.15 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 18 68.04 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adobe Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adobe Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Adobe Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adobe Inc.’s upside potential is 7.06% at a $308.06 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38%

For the past year Adobe Inc. had bullish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Adobe Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.