Contrasting of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.55 N/A -1.34 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.9, and a 169.80% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.