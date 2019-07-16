Contrasting of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

We will be comparing the differences between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.55 N/A -1.34 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 75 809.01 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.94 and its 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.86 beta which is 86.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $10.9, and a 169.80% upside potential. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.33 average price target and a -22.95% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 0%. Insiders held 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.