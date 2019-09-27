Contrasting of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.58 8.22M -22.38 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 578,193,588.44% -205.4% -62.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,753,246.75% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 160.30% and an $12 average price target. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 157.73% and its average price target is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.