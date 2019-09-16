Contrasting of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

This is a contrast between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.46 N/A -1.34 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 135.29% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with consensus target price of $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.