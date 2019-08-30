Contrasting of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

We are comparing ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.46 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $10.9, and a 143.30% upside potential. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.5 average price target and a 63.24% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 88.9%. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.