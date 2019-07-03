Contrasting of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

We will be contrasting the differences between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.01 N/A -1.34 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.94 beta, while its volatility is 194.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, with potential upside of 193.01%. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 174.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.