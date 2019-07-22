Contrasting of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology businesses, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.01 N/A -1.34 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1662.07 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.6 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. Its rival Aptorum Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $10.9, and a 180.21% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 0.23%. Based on the data delivered earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. was more bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.