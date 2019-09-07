Contrasting of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.22 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Morphic Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 48.63% and its average price target is $32.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.