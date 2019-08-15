Contrasting of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

We will be contrasting the differences between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 116 10.56 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $184.67, while its potential upside is 97.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.