Contrasting of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 12.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.