Contrasting of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 12.41%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
