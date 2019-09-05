Contrasting of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1130.77 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 166.61% and its average price target is $15.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.