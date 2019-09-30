Contrasting of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.37 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 411,520,040.33% -281.4% -251.1% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,129,431,058.41% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 646.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 28.3%. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.