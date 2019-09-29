Contrasting of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 411,520,040.33% -281.4% -251.1% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,062,445,030.78% -213.7% -140.7%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 and a Quick Ratio of 36.6. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.