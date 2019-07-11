Contrasting of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 161.45 N/A -2.59 0.00

Demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 19.3 Current Ratio and a 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $61, which is potential 47.02% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 86.1%. About 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.