Contrasting of Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) and Its Rivals

As Data Storage Devices company, Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Adesto Technologies Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.23% of all Data Storage Devices’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Adesto Technologies Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.03% of all Data Storage Devices companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adesto Technologies Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.00% -49.50% -20.80% Industry Average 3.95% 42.88% 7.95%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Adesto Technologies Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies Corporation N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 91.17M 2.31B 90.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Adesto Technologies Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.67 2.86 2.78

With average price target of $9.33, Adesto Technologies Corporation has a potential upside of 2.75%. The potential upside of the rivals is 20.74%. Based on the data given earlier, Adesto Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adesto Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.83% 4.16% 37.64% 70.74% 52.14% 93.64% Industry Average 0.88% 7.46% 17.01% 38.04% 35.32% 59.44%

For the past year Adesto Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Adesto Technologies Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Adesto Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Adesto Technologies Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.90 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. Adesto Technologies Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adesto Technologies Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.35 shows that Adesto Technologies Corporation is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Adesto Technologies Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.57 which is 56.83% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Adesto Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications. The company sells its products directly through a network of representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the United States, Rest of Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.