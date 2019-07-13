Contrasting of Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) and Its Peers

We are comparing Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Data Storage Devices companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adesto Technologies Corporation has 69.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 71.87% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Adesto Technologies Corporation has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 20.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Adesto Technologies Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.00% -29.90% -13.00% Industry Average 4.27% 37.63% 7.48%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Adesto Technologies Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 96.01M 2.25B 86.41

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Adesto Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 2.50 3.33 3.00 2.78

$9.33 is the consensus target price of Adesto Technologies Corporation, with a potential upside of 10.68%. The peers have a potential upside of 19.52%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Adesto Technologies Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adesto Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adesto Technologies Corporation 2.92% 28.1% 41.42% 45.95% -12.43% 76.14% Industry Average 4.55% 28.10% 20.59% 37.20% 6.20% 37.40%

For the past year Adesto Technologies Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Adesto Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Adesto Technologies Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.74 and has 1.50 Quick Ratio. Adesto Technologies Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adesto Technologies Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Adesto Technologies Corporation has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Adesto Technologies Corporation’s peers are 50.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.50 beta.

Dividends

Adesto Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications. The company sells its products directly through a network of representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the United States, Rest of Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.