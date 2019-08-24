Contrasting of Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) and GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) and GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) compete against each other in the Data Storage Devices sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies Corporation 7 2.90 N/A -1.08 0.00 GDS Holdings Limited 36 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.00% -49.5% -20.8% GDS Holdings Limited 0.00% -7.9% -2.3%

Liquidity

Adesto Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, GDS Holdings Limited which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. GDS Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adesto Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 GDS Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Adesto Technologies Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -2.44% and an $10 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adesto Technologies Corporation and GDS Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 54.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.2% of Adesto Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, GDS Holdings Limited has 72.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.83% 4.16% 37.64% 70.74% 52.14% 93.64% GDS Holdings Limited 0.93% 9.67% 7.3% 52.58% 18.5% 78.35%

For the past year Adesto Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GDS Holdings Limited.

Summary

GDS Holdings Limited beats Adesto Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications. The company sells its products directly through a network of representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the United States, Rest of Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.