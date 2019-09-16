Contrasting of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 77.61 N/A -0.44 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.36 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Tocagen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Tocagen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Tocagen Inc. has an average target price of $4.33, with potential upside of 320.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 36.1% respectively. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.