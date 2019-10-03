Contrasting of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 -0.39 32.42M -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Teligent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 145,729,961.83% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 3,643,924,918.51% -156% -21.1%

Liquidity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Teligent Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Teligent Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.