Contrasting of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.45 N/A -0.44 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.71 N/A -0.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 217.14% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 27.4%. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.