Contrasting of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|89.77
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|8.81
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
