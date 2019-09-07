Contrasting of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 89.77 N/A -0.44 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 8.81 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.