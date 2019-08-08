Contrasting of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Since Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|87.13
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.