Contrasting of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Since Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 87.13 N/A -0.44 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.2% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.